Iran urges constructive interaction with Europe

In a statement which was released in response to EU's recent statement on Iran's commitment to the nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Foreign Ministry said the experience of relations between Iran and the European Union especially recent ones shows that there are various capacities and opportunities for the two sides to develop cooperation.EU In its statement which was released on Monday supported Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) and announced its member states' positions as regard regional developments.The statement expresses EU's positions over several issues including INSTEX, Iran's plans on strengthening its defensive capabilities, regional situation, and human rights.While hailing EU's positive stances mentioned in its statement regarding Iran especially on the JCPOA, the Islamic Republic of Iran has stated certain critiques over the positions taken in the EU statemen.Reiterating support for the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), Iran undoubtedly expects EU to implement it more precisely as soon as possible.Tehran also expects the EU to cover other aspects of trade between Iran and Europe as mentioned by foreign ministers of Iran and E3 in May.Iranian Foreign Ministry said that taking benefits of economic aspects of the JCPOA is of major importance for Iran.Implementation of the European sides' commitments will be a basic criterion for future relations, the statement reads.Iranian Foreign Ministry also rejected baseless allegations such as plotting or taking terrorist act in Europe, saying such claims while notorious terrorist groups are freely doing their activities in Europe is not only unconstructive but in line with aims of those who are after tarnishing relations between Iran and Europe.Iran as the biggest victim of the terrorist attacks and as a country which has been pioneer in fighting terrorist groups like ISIS (Daesh) which has even threatened Europe, expects EU to take a realistic approach and stay far from usual dual standards with this regard.Elaborating on the defense activities of Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry said as mentioned before Iran's defense activities are merely domestic and deterrent.Tehran firmly believes that raising such topics in the current regional condition and while there are many threats against Iran's national security will not be constructive and also in line with regional security and Europe's real interests.The statement also touched upon the regional questions, advising the Europeans to have a realistic look at the regional developments and not to be affected by the regional currents which are against peace and sustainable stability in the region and also in contradiction to expansion of relations between the nations and the governments.Further, the statement pointed to the issue of human rights and stressed that Iran condemns any kind of use of the issue as a political tool against independent states.Record of the Islamic Revolution in the past four decades well indicates that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been serious in promotion of the issue of human rights and faithful to its international commitments through constructive cooperation based on dialogue.At the end of the statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the Europe will fulfill all of its commitments, and the two sides will shortly witness deepening of trade relations.