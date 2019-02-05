Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 5

** IRAN NEWS- Majlis endorses president's pick for Health Ministry- Iran never accepts INSTEX's humiliating conditions- Iran self-sufficient in producing oxygen-18** IRAN DAILY- Fourth Japanese refiner loading Iranian crude after US waiver- Merkel drops hint of a ‘creative’ Brexit compromise- ‘Dousti’ Satellite ready to be launched soon: ICT minister** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL- Iraqis urge action to drive out US troops- ‘Zionist regime not ready for war with Lebanon’- Iran’s Pourrahnama, one to watch at World Para-Taekwondo C’ships** TEHRAN TIMES- Fajr Film Festival heralds development in Iran: Rouhani- Japan's JXTG set for 1st loading of Iranian crude oil after U.S. sanctions waiver- Tehran denounces terror attack on pilgrims in Iraq** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE- Ambivalence surrounds INSTEX- Japan refiner to resume loading Iran crude- SCI reports on Q3 industrial, mining producer inflation9376**1771Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish