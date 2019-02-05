Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 5

** IRAN NEWS
- Majlis endorses president's pick for Health Ministry
- Iran never accepts INSTEX's humiliating conditions
- Iran self-sufficient in producing oxygen-18
** IRAN DAILY
- Fourth Japanese refiner loading Iranian crude after US waiver
- Merkel drops hint of a ‘creative’ Brexit compromise
- ‘Dousti’ Satellite ready to be launched soon: ICT minister
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iraqis urge action to drive out US troops
- ‘Zionist regime not ready for war with Lebanon’
- Iran’s Pourrahnama, one to watch at World Para-Taekwondo C’ships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Fajr Film Festival heralds development in Iran: Rouhani
- Japan's JXTG set for 1st loading of Iranian crude oil after U.S. sanctions waiver
- Tehran denounces terror attack on pilgrims in Iraq
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Ambivalence surrounds INSTEX
- Japan refiner to resume loading Iran crude
- SCI reports on Q3 industrial, mining producer inflation
Tehran, Feb 5, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday: