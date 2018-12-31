Iran deputy FM to visit Afghanistan: Spox

'Serious economic, cultural and political issues, as well other issues of mutual interest, will be discussed during the visit,' said Bahram Qasemi.Qasemi said that one of the issues to be dealt with on the visit will be the Iran-Afghanistan strategic cooperation document, which has five committees, two of which have not finalized their discussion yet.As long as the writing of the document for long-term cooperation has already started, he hoped that Araqchi's visit to Afghanistan will be a long step toward preparing the document that should be signed by the presidents of the two countries.Qasemi also confirmed on Monday that a Taliban delegation held extensive talks with Iran’s Araqchi in Tehran yesterday.He said the meeting followed a recent visit by the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani to Afghanistan during which he held talks with Afghan officials on Dec 26.Following the visit, he said, a Taliban delegation travelled to Tehran on Sunday to hold detailed talks with Araqchi.9417**1424Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish