Blind athlete receives Iran's 2nd bronze medal in Asia Para

Gholami won the medal in the 66kg weight category. He defeated a Chinese athlete in less than a minute in his last match.Meysam Bani-Taba, another Iranian athlete, had won a bronze medal in the -60 weight category.The 3rd Asian Para Games opened in Jakarta on October 6 with a spectacular 'We Are One' opening ceremony performance.Some 3,000 athletes from 43 countries and regions in Asia are competing in the games on Oct. 6-13. The competitions feature 18 sports, including track and field, swimming, badminton, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair volleyball, and chess.