US pullout of JCPOA to deepen strategic deficit: Indian strategist

In an exclusive interview with IRNA here, the retired Major General BK Sharma who heads the Center for Strategic Studies and Stimulation Institute(USI) commented on the US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal.He noticed that "certainly, pulling out of the Iranian nuclear deal will dent the image of the US as a responsible stakeholder and question its reliability in other international deals as was seen on its withdrawal from Paris Climate change, issues at the World Tread Organization (WTO) and exit from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).""The US withdrawal from the deal will cast a shadow on the negotiations about the denuclearization of Korean Peninsula since North Korea may lose incentive to cap its nuclear weapons," he added.The distinguished analyst elucidated, "Middle-East is already in the throes of externally abetted chaos which will get compounded due to breakdown of the deal. There is a possibility of exacerbation of tensions between Iran on one hand and Saudi Arabia and Israel on the other, which will dampen peace prospects in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Palestine."He further believed that "Heightened tensions will impinge on the war against Daesh and other terrorist groups. Any military intervention by the US will invite Russian response and the region will once again become a war zone embroiling external powers."Elaborating on the roles of Israel and Saudi Arabia in the anti-Iran policy of the US President Trump, General Sharma said, "the pressure from Saudi Arabia and Israel are contributory factors in President Trump rescinding from the deal that he was otherwise contemplating since his coming to the White House.""Given the current response of the UK, France and Germany, I envisage that EU will stay in Iran's nuclear deal rather than aligning with the US decision .There is always a hope to revive the deal with the new US administration assuming the office after the exit of President Trump from the scene," he noted.On the possible reaction of India to the US pullout of the Iranian deal, he said, "India is neither a signatory to the deal nor has leverages to make President Trump make change his decision on the deal. Any adversarial US-Iran relation does not augur well for India's strategic interests in Afghanistan, Central Asia and West Asia or for its energy security."He went on to stress that "India favours that the US stays in the deal and works together with regional countries for sustainable peace in the region. India strongly favours that international agreements should be honoured by all sides and creeping differences, if any should be resolved through dialogue. India strongly believes that all sides should honour the deal in letter and spirit in the interest of enduring peace in the region."