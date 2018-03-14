Iran envoy visits injured Austrian police

An attacker stabbed a diplomatic police officer at the residence of Iran's ambassador in Vienna, police said on Sunday.The police was injured in his arm, and the 26-year-old attacker from Tyrol state was shot dead.The police officer used pepper spray but had to shoot the attacker.Meanwhile, Head of Austrian Public Security Department Michael Karris said in a press conference that primary evidence indicated that the attacker had extremist tendencies and that the confiscated items from his residence will be examined in the coming days.The officer's reaction to kill the attacker was based on the rules, an Austrian Defense Ministry spokesman was quoted saying.According to an Austrian press report, search operation by police and anti-terrorism units on Monday in residence of assailant did not make yet clear the cause and motive of his action.Data and information from his computer and mobile is still under investigation and officers are hopeful by completing the investigation they can find motive of the person.9376**1377Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish