SNSC: Kurdistan's polling triggers sectarian conflicts, disputes

Shamkhani told reporters that the rising unwanted tensions in the region will bring more suffering for the oppressed and brave people in that region.
'Since we are now approaching elimination of Takfiri terrorist groups, taking illogical measures could lead to the escalation of new conflicts and insecurity in the region,' Shamkhani said.
The wrong policies of those who supported Daesh terrorists to insecure the region backfired, he underlined.
1430**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Sep 12, IRNA - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said on Tuesday that conduct of polling in Kurdistan will trigger sectarian conflicts and disputes among Kurdish political wings and other political groups.