France supports JCPOA continuation: Ex-Official

He said future is full of opportunities for Tehran and Paris to be used, and added that today there is better situation for development of bilateral ties.He made the remarks in a meeting with member of Expediency Council (EC) Ali Akbar Velayati.'We are living in an especial era,' Vedrine said, adding that an important agreement signed in 2015 has high importance and the American officials intend to bring it under question.'A suitable atmosphere has become dominant in both countries for transactions after the presidential elections,' Vedrine said, adding that Iran wants to implement agreement and France supports continuation of the JCPOA.'I think this is the stance of other sides as well with the exception of the US.'He said that everyone should help each other to manage such difficult moments.'I have no official post now, but I always meet French officials and I know their point of views on Iran is completely positive,' Vedrine said.Ali Akbar Velayati said in the meeting that relations between Iran and France has had ups and downs, but always have always been positive.He pointed to positive approach of Vedrine on Iran's nuclear issue, and said, 'We are aware that the viewpoints of the new US government is to violate the nuclear deal, which contradicts France's policy towards JCPOA.'Velayati recalled the age-old relations between Tehran and Paris and also interests of both nations to develop the ties, adding that Iran has influence in the region so 'we may have good cooperation with France'.