Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on September 12

**IRAN NEWS
- Iran, Pakistan two major regional players
- Top European banks to establish brokerage ties with Iran
- Zarif: Rhetoric on Iran deal has hurt US stature
**IRAN DAILY
- Iran meeting terms of nuclear deal
- Afghanistan seeks speedy development of Chabahar
- UN brands Myanmar violence ‘textbook example of ethnic cleansing’
**KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- UN official confirms ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya
- ‘US forces had better leave Syria on their own’
- Nadal wins US open to claim 16th Grand Slam Title
**TEHRAN TIMES
- Amano says Iran is implementing nuclear deal
- “I Was a Deer” illustrator wins Golden Apple at Bratislava biennial
- Any party who violates nuclear deal will pay heavy price
**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Cost of two giant hurricanes could reach $290 billion
- Tehran gear up to host Int'l Plastics Expo
- Renewables set to constitute 25% of new power capacity
9376**1771
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, Sep 12, IRNA - The following headlines appeared in local English language newspapers on Tuesday: