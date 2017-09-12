Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on September 12

**IRAN NEWS- Iran, Pakistan two major regional players- Top European banks to establish brokerage ties with Iran- Zarif: Rhetoric on Iran deal has hurt US stature**IRAN DAILY- Iran meeting terms of nuclear deal- Afghanistan seeks speedy development of Chabahar- UN brands Myanmar violence ‘textbook example of ethnic cleansing’**KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL- UN official confirms ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Rohingya- ‘US forces had better leave Syria on their own’- Nadal wins US open to claim 16th Grand Slam Title**TEHRAN TIMES- Amano says Iran is implementing nuclear deal- “I Was a Deer” illustrator wins Golden Apple at Bratislava biennial- Any party who violates nuclear deal will pay heavy price**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE- Cost of two giant hurricanes could reach $290 billion- Tehran gear up to host Int'l Plastics Expo- Renewables set to constitute 25% of new power capacity9376**1771Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish