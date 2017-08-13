Iran taekwondo fighters receives 5 medals in Asian Champs

The Iranian squad won one gold, one silver and three bronze medals so far.
The Iranian fighter Ahmad Mohammadi in the weight category of – 87 kg received gold medal.
Mohammdi presented his medal to defender of Holy shrine Mohsen Hojajji who was savagely beheaded by Takfiri terrorists of Daesh (ISIS) in Syria.
Iran's Sajjad Mardani in +87 kg weight category bagged bronze medal.
In female section, Kiana Akhavan in the weight category of - 46kg stood on the second place and he received silver medal.
Fatemeh Maddahi in - 46kg weight category and Sudabeh Pour Sadeqi in – 49 kg weight category seized bronze medal.
