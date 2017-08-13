13 August 2017 - 12:18
Iran taekwondo fighters receives 5 medals in Asian Champs

Tehran, Aug 13, IRNA – Iranian taekwondo fighters snatched five medals in the first day of the 1st WT President’s Cup, Asian Region Taekwondo Championships which is underway in Uzbekistan.

The Iranian squad won one gold, one silver and three bronze medals so far.

The Iranian fighter Ahmad Mohammadi in the weight category of – 87 kg received gold medal.

Mohammdi presented his medal to defender of Holy shrine Mohsen Hojajji who was savagely beheaded by Takfiri terrorists of Daesh (ISIS) in Syria.

Iran's Sajjad Mardani in +87 kg weight category bagged bronze medal.

In female section, Kiana Akhavan in the weight category of - 46kg stood on the second place and he received silver medal.

Fatemeh Maddahi in - 46kg weight category and Sudabeh Pour Sadeqi in – 49 kg weight category seized bronze medal.

