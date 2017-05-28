Iran vows crushing response to assassination of border guards: Comdr

Commander of border guard police Brigadier-General Qasem Rezaei made the remarks in the funeral procession of the two guards.The plots of the enemies of Islamic Revolution are always foiled by Iran’s Armed Forces, Rezaie said.Despite being located in a troubled region, Iran enjoys great security, he added.Colonel Mohammadreza Firouzi and Warrant Officer Javad Farahi were martyred while patrolling the region.The 550-km Iran-Turkey joint border is located in West Azarbaijan, 150km of which is near city of Orumiyeh (Urmia).9376**1771