Chief Executive of Afghan government congratulates Rouhani

On behalf of Afghanistan government and nation, I am honored to congratulate the re-election of Your Excellency as president of Islamic Republic of Iran, Abdullah wrote.He added Iran and Afghanistan as two neighbors, brothers, with common religion, culture and language are enjoying good historical ties and during your first 4-year tenure these relations were expanded noticeably.Rouhani by obtaining more than 22 million votes re-elected as president of Iran on Friday during the 12th presidential election.1391**2050