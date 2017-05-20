Italian FM congratulates Rouhani, supports JCPOA

In a statement published on Saturday afternoon, Alfano wrote that Iranians elected Hassan Rouhani for second time as president and it is an important step for reforms trend and opening dialogue with other countries.'I am confident that Iran will God willingly fulfill all its predicted obligations in JCPOA deal and upon resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council in direction to consolidate international community confidence,' Alfano added.In view of age-old relations between the two countries, sincerely 'I congratulate President Rouhani and I am hopeful that the re-elected president could be able to fulfill its new mission for the interests of Iranian citizens', regional stability and holding dialogue in international level.Alfano went on to say that Iran is an influential player in the region, adding that Italy is ready to strengthen its relations with Iran in different economic, social, cultural and energy fields.1391**2050