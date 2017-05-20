India PM: Iran to pursue progress with Rouhani's re-election

'Iran will continue to achieve new heights under the dynamic leadership of President Hassan Rouhani,' Narendra Modi said in his congratulatory message put on twitter after announcement of the result of Iran’s 12th presidential election which was held on Friday (May 19).Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced on Saturday that Rouhani gained 23,549,616 votes out of the total 41,220,131, while his rival Ebrahim Raeisi, a principlist candidate, received 15,786,449 votes.In his message which was published both in Persian and English, the Indian prime minister said that New Delhi will remain committed to boosting its 'special relationship with Iran'.9156**2050