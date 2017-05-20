Italian PM congratulates Rouhani on re-election

Congratulation to President Hassan Rouhani by confidence to friendship between the two nations and relations between the two countries, he said in his twitter account.Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of ruling Democratic Party Matteo Renzi called result of Iran’s election important and added that victory of reformists in Iran is fundamental for the Middle East region.Interior Ministry announced on Saturday that Hassan Rouhani by 23,549,616 votes (57 percent of votes) was the winner of the 12th presidential election in Iran and was re-elected as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.1391**2050