Azerbaijan President congratulates Rouhani on re-election

Hassan Rouhani, leading the May 19 presidential election, overwhelmingly won the majority of votes cast on Friday by Iranians and was re-elected as the new president of the country.In his message, Ilham Aliyev said that the choice is an indication of Iranian people’s trust in President Rouhani and a sign of appreciation for his attempts to boost the nation’s prosperity.Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced on Saturday that Rouhani obtained 23,549,616 votes out the total 41,220,131, while his rival Ebrahim Raeisi, a principlist candidate, received 15,786,449 ballots.The Azerbaijani president also emphasized the importance of his country’s ties with Islamic Republic of Iran, and expressed his satisfaction with the enhanced relations to the strategic level.Aliyev added that the ties had expanded through meetings and talks with his Iranian counterpart in recent years, and the agreements signed by two countries as the result of the talks had played an important role in the expansion.He also expressed assurance that the attempts in line with both nations’ interests would continue in the future.9156**2050