Bashar al-Assad congratulates President Rouhani on his re-election

During the message, Assad said the trust by the Iranian nation will bolster Iran’s role at regional and global developments.Iran’s election should be regarded as an exemplary model for the world which has obtained in a spiritual atmosphere, democracy and bearing sprit of accountability, he said.In the message, the Syrian president wished for success, dignity and prosperity of Iranian nation and called for continued cooperation between Iran and Syria in bolstering security and stability of countries, region and the world.According to the Interior Ministry, Rouhani obtained 23,549,616 votes out of the total 41,220,131, while his rival Ebrahim Raeisi received 15,786,449 ballots.Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Tab, two other hopefuls, won 478,215 and 215,450 votes respectively.Out of over 56 million Iranians who were eligible to vote in the 12th presidential election, over 40 millions took part in the event.The 12th presidential election was held nationwide and in 102 world countries on May 19.The presidential candidates included President Hassan Rouhani, Custodian of the Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine Ebrahim Raeisi, former minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mostafa Mirsalim and former Minister of Physical Education Mostafa Hashemi Taba.1430**2050