Seven Iranian pilgrims wounded in suicide attack near Basra

He said that an Iraqi vehicle carrying Iranian pilgrims from Khuzestan province in a check-point somewhere near Basra accompanied with several other stopped vehicles were facing a suicide bomb car attack.
He said the injured were transferred to hospital in Khorramshahr city, Khuzestan.
Aqa-Babaei said six persons were released from hospital and one of them is still in hospital.
Tehran, May 20, IRNA – Director General for border affairs in Interior Ministry Majid Aqa-Babaei announced that seven Iranian pilgrims have been wounded in a suicide attack near the Iraqi city of Basra on Friday evening.