Pakistan PM congratulates Iran's Rouhani on re-election

In a message of felicitation addressed to the Iranian President, the Prime Minister has said that the Iranian people have chosen President Rouhani to guide the country with his visionary and wise leadership, through which Iran has made significant achievements in all national and international domains.The Prime Minister has further conveyed that the relations between the two nations are rooted in shared bonds of history, culture, traditions and faith.The Prime Minister has reiterated his desire to work together with the Iranian President on continued endeavours to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Iran in diverse fields, forge a strong economic partnership and make earnest efforts towards solidarity, peace and progress in our region.Hassan Rouhani by obtaining more than 23 million votes was declared winner of the 12th Presidential election in Iran.272**1723**1391**2050