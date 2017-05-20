Rouhani: Great Iranian nation real winner of presidential election

In the message, Rouhani said 'I humbly bow to you and will remain loyal to my pledges'.According to the Interior Ministry, Rouhani obtained 23,549,616 votes out of the total 41,220,131, while his rival Ebrahim Raeisi gained 15,786,449 ballots.Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Tab, two other hopefuls, won 478,215 and 215,450 votes, respectively.Out of over 56 million Iranians who were eligible to vote in the 12th presidential election, over 41 million Iranians took part in the event.The 12th presidential election was held nationwide and in 102 world countries on May 19.The presidential candidates included President Hassan Rouhani, Custodian of the Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine Ebrahim Raeisi, former minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mostafa Mirsalim and former Minister of Physical Education Mostafa Hashemi Taba.1430**2050