TSE value improves considerably after presidential election result

Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) began its working day today at 80,344 units at 8:40 am (local time) and after 15 minutes it went rising.Trade volume reached 399 million shares.Stock exchange indices, including Value Weighted Price Index, Equal Weighted Price Index, Free Float Index, First Market index and Second Market Index all showed growing trend.Hassan Rouhani, leading the May 19 presidential election, overwhelmingly won the majority of votes cast on Friday by Iranians and was re-elected as the new president of the country.Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli announced on Saturday that Rouhani obtained 23,549,616 votes out the total 41,220,131, while his rival Ebrahim Raeisi, a principlist candidate, received 15,786,449 ballots.9156**2050