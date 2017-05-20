Rouhani to give momentum to Iran development: Expert

“Iranians elected the best possible choice for progress and the future of the country, because Rouhani has the power and mindset to promote the life standard of the people as well as improving their economic condition and international prestige of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Ludmila Kulagina, an international expert and a senior member of the Russian Institute of Oriental Studies told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Friday.Referring to Rouhani’s worldwide popularity, she said, “I believe the current president of Iran will, similar to his first term in office, effectively and efficiently take measure to solve problems that have been piling up for years.”“The nuclear deal between Iran and G5+1 could be a gateway for the country to engage with the global community and address various problems keeping Iran in dire conditions,” Kulagina added.She said that following the nuclear agreement Iran no longer had to deal with strict sanctions, and the deal brought to an end the country’s isolation in the oil market and opened the way for Iran to enter economic and industrial deals with other nations.The International expert also said that Iran and Russia over the past four years have managed to foster good ties and she expressed hope that Rouhani’s second tenure would see the opening of a new chapter in bilateral ties between Tehran and Moscow.9417**2044