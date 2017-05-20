Putin congratulates re-election of Rouhani

President Putin said Russia is ready to develop bilateral ties and increase international cooperation.He also expressed hope that signed agreement between the two countries , especially those signed in recent visit of President Rouhani to Russia at the end of March are in direction with interests of both nations and may support stability and security in the Middle East and the whole world.Hassan Rouhani by obtaining more than 23 million votes was declared winner of the 12th Presidential election in Iran.1391**2050