Pakistani interior minister to pay first visit to Iran

This would be his first visit to the Islamic Republic since assuming office as the interior minister.Talking to reporters, he said that most of the issues between the two countries have been resolved.'The remaining issues would be sorted out during his visit to Iran,' the interior minister said.He said Pakistan and Iran enjoy close relations and these will remain so in the future as well.Few weeks back Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Pakistan and had a constructive meeting with Chaudhary Nisar. During the meeting Chaudhary Nisar assured the Iranian side of taking strong measures to have better security on border.Earlier talking to IRNA, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had said that Iran and Pakistan are 'two countries with one soul'.