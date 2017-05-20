Kuwait congratulates victory of Rouhani in presidential election

He pointed to good and friendly relations between the two countries and wished success and honor for the Iranian nation and government.Sheikh Sabah also wished expansion of bilateral ties.Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Hamad al-Sabah also sent separate congratulatory messages to President Hassan Rouhani.Hassan Rouhani obtained 23,549,616 votes (57 percent of the total turnout) and was declared winner of Iran's presidential election.1391**2050