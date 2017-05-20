Rouhani's re-election very good news to Pakistan: Pak senator

President Hassan Rouhani won a landslide vitory winning 23,549,616 votes out of 41,220,131 and was re-elected in the 12th round of Iran presidential election.In an interview with IRNA, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed added that strong ties between Tehran and Islamabad are in the interest of both countries and in the interest of the region.“We in Pakistan welcome the re-election of President Hassan Rouhani who is a seasoned statesman and a very good friend of Pakistan,” he noted.The Senator added, 'President Rouhani has visited Pakistan twice in last one year and we would want that under his leadership Iran-Pakistan relations are further strengthened and all misunderstandings, if any, are removed because Pakistan-Iran relations are in the interest of both countries and in the interest of peace, security and stability of the region where both the neighbors are located.'272**1723**1394