Presidential election results update

Chairman of Elections Headquarters at the Interior Ministry Ali Asghar Ahmadi said in the state TV that another presidential candidate Ebrahim Raeisi won over 15.4 million of the votes tallied.The official added that Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Taba had respectively won 455, 211 and 210,597 of the counted votes.According to the Interior Ministry official, the number of votes tallied so far, stands at 40,076,729 out of which 38,914,470 are valid.Over 56 million Iranians were eligible to vote in Iran's 12th presidential elections, according to the Election Headquarters of the Interior Ministry.The presidential election was held in Iran and 102 countries.