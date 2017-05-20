All should accept presidential election result: Majlis speaker

“The process of election in our country is clear and transparent,” Larijani said saying that Iranians enjoy good political vigilance.
Larijani made the remarks after visiting the central election monitoring headquarters.
He further appreciated the people’s huge turnout in the election.
The 12th presidential election was held nationwide and in 102 world countries on May 19. Simultaneously, the fifth city and village council election was held across the country.
Tehran, May 20, IRNA – Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Ali Larijani called on every Iranian to respect the May 19 presidential election result which is to be announced later.