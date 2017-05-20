FM hails people huge turnout in elections

Zarif in a recent Instagram post, said that “We are indebted to all Iranians who showcased a magnificent and mindful participation in the elections both inside and outside the country to preserve the power, security and dignity possessed by Iran and Iranians.”Ali Asghar Ahmadi, Elections Headquarters Chief in the Interior Ministry declared on Saturday that presidential candidate Hassan Rouhani leads Iran presidential race by winning over 14.6 million of the tallied votes.Another presidential candidate Ebrahim Raeisi won over 10.1 million of the votes tallied, Ahmadi noted.The official added that Mostafa Mirsalim and Mostafa Hashemi Taba had respectively won 297, 276 and 139,331 of the votes.According to the Interior Ministry official, the number of votes tallied so far, stands at 25,966,729 votes out of which 25,182,310 are valid.More than 40 million ballots have been cast, Ahmadi said.The presidential election was also held in 102 countries.9191**2044