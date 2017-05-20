Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 20

**IRAN NEWS- Nation creates epic; countdown for winner begins- Iran imposes sanctions on nine US firms, individuals- Italy first EU trade partner of Iran**IRAN DAILY- Huge turnout- Farhadi opens Cannes festival- Iranian makes it to Lhotse**KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL- Iranians stun world with huge turnout- Russia, Syria blast US strikes targeting anti-Daesh forces- Iran secure 3rd place at Islamic Solidarity Games**TEHRAN TIMES- Huge turnout in presidential polls- Painter Iran Darrudi gets first Eternal Tile- Azim Gheychisaz becomes the first Iranian to climb the world's 14 highest summits**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE- Record turnout in crucial vote- New US bans prompt reciprocal action- Ayandeh Bank wins Euromoney Award9376**1394