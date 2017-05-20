20 May 2017 - 10:19
News Code 82537910
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 20

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 20

Tehran, May 20, IRNA - The following headlines appeared in local English language newspapers on Saturday:

**IRAN NEWS
- Nation creates epic; countdown for winner begins
- Iran imposes sanctions on nine US firms, individuals
- Italy first EU trade partner of Iran

**IRAN DAILY
- Huge turnout
- Farhadi opens Cannes festival
- Iranian makes it to Lhotse

**KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iranians stun world with huge turnout
- Russia, Syria blast US strikes targeting anti-Daesh forces
- Iran secure 3rd place at Islamic Solidarity Games

**TEHRAN TIMES
- Huge turnout in presidential polls
- Painter Iran Darrudi gets first Eternal Tile
- Azim Gheychisaz becomes the first Iranian to climb the world's 14 highest summits

**FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Record turnout in crucial vote
- New US bans prompt reciprocal action
- Ayandeh Bank wins Euromoney Award

9376**1394