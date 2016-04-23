Uruguay vice president due in Tehran

According to Foreign Ministry, following visits to Tehran by delegations from Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela which took place with the aim of promoting bilateral ties and cooperation in major regional and international issues, Uruguayan senior official will arrive in Tehran on April 24.Iran and Uruguay as the two friends and commercial partners have ancient ties and the country is well-known to the Iranians.Sendic's trip to Iran is to take place with the aim of boosting economic and commercial cooperation.During his visit to the capital at the head of commercial delegation, he will confer with President Hassan Rouhani, in addition to Jahangiri.Sendic is to discuss a wide range of issues such as bilateral ties, building refineries, supporting mutual investment, activating joint banking accounts, customs cooperation, sea transportation and livestock health and veterinary with the Iranian officials.Sendic is also slated to hold talks with Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Agriculture Jihad Mahmoud Hojjati, Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh and Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian.8072**2050