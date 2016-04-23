Iran among top countrise in treating immunodeficiency diseases

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Nima Rezaie said that Iran is known as the immunodeficiency giseases treatment hub in the Middle East and together with Japan are two prestigious countries in this case.Referring to scientific and research activities in Iran, he reiterated that over 500 scientific articles in the field of immunodeficiency have been written in Iran which have been published in reputable journals.On the number of identified diseases in this field he added that 250 kinds of diseases in this field have been identified in the world that hit 300 kinds during the current year.Rezaie said that the number of these patients has been announced one in 2,000 or one in 10,000 people.As a result of kinship marriage in Iran the estimated number would be more, he said.He noted that based on hospital statistics there are more than 2,000 immunodeficiency patients in Iran some of whom die due to infections.9376**1771