Iran’s fertility rate growth inspires hope

“The new techniques help preserve ovum, sperm, uterus and fetus for future use, particularly by those inflicted with cancer,” She said, according to English newspaper Iran Daily report on Wednesday.The specialist said chemotherapy can affect the ability of cancer patients to have children.“Chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a number of drugs damage human ovum and sperm. The sperm and egg can be stored and implanted in persons once they fully recover,” she said.According to her, the freezing must be done prior to chemotherapy.“Freezing of sperms and ova after chemotherapy begins can reduce the chances of childbearing. The chance of having baby declines with further sessions of chemotherapy,” she said.She said that sperm, ovum, uterus and fetus can be stored for up to eight years.Salehpour, who is also the head of Taleghani Hospital’s Infertility Ward, said patients can avail sperm and ovum storage facilities in Taleghani Hospital.She said that all women, even those who are healthy, can store ovum for future use.Salehpour, a faculty member of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, said that single women aged above 35, can have their eggs frozen to preserve their fertility.“More girls are delaying marriages and childbearing in the world. Ovum freezing is one of the best techniques for preserving ovum for women who are apprehensive about losing their fertility in the aging process,” she said.Salehpour said that the International Congress on Midwifery, Women and Infertility is to be held during February 17-19 with the participation of specialists from 12 countries namely the Netherlands, Greece, Italy, Spain, Serbia, Germany, the UAE, Canada, France, India, Belgium and Austria.2044**1771