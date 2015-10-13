Senior Iranian lawmakers due in Syria

Talking to IRNA, Deputy Head of National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran's Majlis, Hossein Sobhani-Nia stressed that they are scheduled to hold talks with senior Syrian officials.
Sobhani-Nia also reiterated that the visit is aimed at fostering mutual cooperation.
Tehran, Oct 13, IRNA - Chairman of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi along with a member of the committee, Mohammad Reza Mohseni Sani are set to travel to Syria on a four-day visit starting Tuesday.