ECO is to broaden cooperation among member states

Speaking on the sidelines of the 20th conference of ECO council of permanent representatives, he said fortunately Ghazvin municipality has proposed significant proposals for expansion of cooperation among ECO members.ECO is to broaden cooperation and explore capabilities of each members through visiting their cities, he said.ECO spares no efforts to improve the economic status of its member states through gradual removal of economic red tapes, he said.The city of Ghazvin is of prime importance in terms of cultural and economic potentials, he said adding that the city is of enough potentials to broaden industrial cooperation with the ECO member states.1430**1416