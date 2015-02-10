Shamkhani: Ultimate lifting the sanctions, a national demand

He made the remarks in the second round of official talks with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.Ali Shamkhani underlined Iran's commitment to nuclear talks with Group 5+1 and said that Iran through active diplomacy made evident the baseless propaganda of the world arrogance about Iran's peaceful nuclear program and proved Iran's right to follow up its nuclear rights in the framework of NPT.He added that if the other side gets rid of political agenda and consider legal and technical realities, to sign to a desirable agreement in a short time would be possible.Iran's good faith to admit numerous inspections of the IAEA and implementation of Joint Plan of Action were a test for evaluation of the western governments honesty and commitment to JPOA before world conscience.Shamkhani criticized the western governments for procrastination of the nuclear talks and said that the western approach may lead to negative effects on current process of the nuclear talks.Meanwhile, Shamkhani stressed that Iran and India as two effective powers have always been trying to promote stability and security in the regional countries.In the second round of talks between Shamkhani and Doval, the two sides underlined the need for bilateral cooperation in the fields of exchanging information, fight against terrorism, energy security and activation of North-South Corridor.Ajit Doval, for his part, expressed pleasure with his meetings with President Rouhani and Secretary of SNSC and other political and security officials and expressed hope that his visit would lead to breakthrough in bilateral relations.Emphasizing on political will of leaders and main political parties of India to develop all-out ties with Iran, Doval added that all members of NPT, including Iran, should enjoy their legal rights in the framework of the NPT.1391**1416