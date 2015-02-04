Arrested Iranian fishermen alive in Turkmenistan

On November 6th, 2014, a group of the Iranian fishermen mistakenly entered Turkmenistan’s territorial waters due to stormy weather and were then arrested by the country’s coast guards.They have been 'handed over alive' to Turkmenistan’s judiciary officials and are being held in that country, Zolfaqari said.Commenting on the alleged reports on approaching of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists to the Iranian border areas, the official said, “A new group has recently announced it is to establish a new Islamic state in eastern border areas of Iran.“We have been told about the issue and are now seriously following up the case. However, it has not been confirmed yet by any official.”1394**1377