President urges upgrading quality of national products

Addressing a group of workers and exemplary manufacturing units on the eve of the World Labor Day, President Ahmadinejad said all Iranians should strive for development of the country.He said, 'All hard and complicated works can be handled through national solidarity and peaks of success can be conquered through solidarity.'He added that country's development is a 'big mission' today.'Production of goods and generation of ideas, culture and wealth on the basis of justice, ethics, fraternity, and passion serve as backbone of construction.'1420**1412