Nuclear talks fully concentrates on N-issues: Afkham

Marziyeh Afkham made the remarks during her weekly press briefing while commenting on the 11-hour talks between Iranian and US officials in Geneva.During the past couple of days Iran's negotiating team has been engaged in bilateral talks with members of the Group 5+1 in the presence of deputies of the EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.On Tuesday an 11-hour negotiation was held between Iranian and US officials in the presence of EU deputy foreign policy chief Helga Schmidt.Iran started bilateral talks with negotiating parties in Geneva on Monday which would continue till Thursday, Afkham said.According to Afkham, prior to the next round of talks in Vienna (slated for June 16-20), the two sides are determined to hold more intensive talks both at expert and higher levels to study certain issues, in more details.Iran and France are to hold bilateral talks in Geneva On Wednesday. France has assigned Nicolas de Riviere as its new representative in the Group 5+1.1394**1422